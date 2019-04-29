PHC sealsover 19,250 quackery outlets

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed more than 19,250 quackery outlets while its teams have visited 44,631 treatment centres.

PHC teams visited 34,260 treatment centres and closed down 8,491 quack businesses. Out of the visited centres, 10,902 quacks had shutdown their outlets. The district administrations inspected 3,315 premises and sealed 1,581 outlets as per the Punjab Healthcare Commission Act 2010. Both the PHC and district authorities have inspected 37,575 treatment centres and sealed 10,072 quacks’ businesses. The PHC teams had sealed 999 quackery outlets in Lahore, 693 in Faisalabad, Gujranwala 597 and Sheikhupura 557.

The commission had received around 7,000 de-sealing applications. The PHC hearing committees have imposed over Rs 359 million fines on them. The PHC teams visited 353 treatment centres in eight cities including Lahore and closed 55 quackery outlets and 110 quack shops started other businesses.