Army’s Anna sets new record in National Shooting C’ship

KARACHI: Army’s Anna Ibtisam made a new national record in air pistol event in the 26th National Shooting Championship on Sunday.

She scored 557 points in the qualification round of the Air Pistol event for women to break the previous record of 547 points. Navy’s shooters had set two new national records on Saturday. Kanwar Farrukh Humayun scored 607.9 points in the qualification round of air rifle event for youth category to break the old record of 603.3.

Minhal Sohail scored 246.8 points to break the old record of 244.3 in the final of air rifle for women category. Mehwish Farhan of Navy equaled the national record of 32 points in the final of 25-metre pistol event for women.

Defending champions Navy were dominating with 19 medals (eight gold, four silver, and seven bronze) at the end of the third day of the championship. Army were second with nine medals (two gold, four silver, three bronze). Pakistan Air Force were third with four medals (one gold, three silver). WAPDA were fourth with one bronze medal.

The teams of Punjab, Federal Rifle Association, and Sindh have not won any medal yet. The championship is being played at PN Shooting Range Karsaz and will end on May 3. The teams participating are Navy, Army, Pakistan Air Force, Sindh, Punjab, Baluchistan, FRA, WAPDA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. There are about 300 shooters participating in the championship in pistol, rifle and shotgun events.