National Men’s Boxing C’ship begins tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The 37th edition of National Men’s Boxing Championship will be starting from April 29th (Monday) at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad wherein pugilists from all its affiliated units will take part in the event.

Boxers of 10 weight categories including 49 kg ,52 kg, 56 kg, 60 kg, 64 kg, 69 kg, 75 kg, 81 kg, 91 kg and 91+kg will get a chance to showcase their skills in the event and rise to prominence at the national level,” Pakistan Boxing Federation Secretary Nasir Tung said.

He said that national championship will also provide us a chance to short list the pugilists for upcoming South Asian Games to be held in Nepal this year in December, adding that after the conclusion of the championship PBF would announce rankings of national pugilists in all weight categories.