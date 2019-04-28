Maj-Gen Umar Bukhari replaces Maj-Gen Saeed as DG Rangers Sindh

Major General Muhammad Saeed, who served as the chief of the paramilitary force in Sindh for almost two and a half years, has been transferred and replaced by Major General Umar Ahmad Bukhari.

Major General Umar Ahmad Bukhari took charge as Sindh Rangers director general in an impressive ceremony held at the Rangers Headquarters, Jinnah Courts, in Karachi on Saturday.

The Karachi operation started in September 2013. Later, then prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had appointed Maj General Bilal Akbar as DG Rangers Sindh with special policing powers under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Afterwards, the paramilitary force under the command of Bilal Akbar launched a crackdown against the terrorists and criminal elements and within a short span of six to seven months managed to control the lawlessness in the city with the coordination of the police and intelligence agencies.

Major General Akbar had served the province for more than two years before he was transferred after getting promoted as lieutenant general and has been appointed the chief of general staff (CGS).

Meanwhile, Major General Muhammad Saeed, GOC 18 Infantry Division, Hyderabad, was posted DG Rangers, Sindh.

During the tenure of Major General Muhammad Saeed, a challenge resurfaced, which was the challenge of street crime, and to deal with it he held a meeting with the Sindh police departmental heads and also with his subordinates and made strategies. He also presented a report on street crime and sought an amendment in Section 7 of the ATA to register street crime cases.

The report said the paramilitary force, during the Apex Committee meeting held at the Corps Headquarters earlier, suggested implementing Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act to register street crime cases.

The meeting was chaired by General Qamar Javed Bajwa, chief of army staff (COAS), while it was attended by senior officials, including civil and military officials.

During the meeting, an official of the Sindh Rangers had said in a briefing that in Karachi the ratio of street crime had decreased as compared to last year, and added that the Rangers focused on important factors contributing street crime.

The main contributing factors were unemployment, loadshedding, fewer CCTV cameras and non-functioning cameras.

The paramilitary force made some recommendations for curbing street crime, including the registration of case under Section 7 of the ATA.

The official added that 70 percent of street criminals were drug addicts and mostly committed muggings at places where traffic jams occurred. He said the car parking mafia was another factor, as the mess or traffic jams occurred due to mismanaged parking on roads, and water and power protests.

Another factor was said to be rainfall. Apart from that, old mobile phone markets and mobile phone purchasers were the main culprits as they were involved in the purchase of snatched cellphones from criminals.

During the tenure of Major General Muhammad Saeed, cases related to target killings and terrorism were also detected.

Farewell reception

On Saturday, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Kaleem Imam hosted a reception at the Central Police Office Karachi to bid farewell to Major General Mohammad Saeed.

The IGP welcomed the guests attending the reception and talked about the professionalism of the Rangers. He especially applauded the work done by former DG Rangers Mohammad Saeed for maintaining law and order in the megacity during his tenure.

Major General Saeed said that earlier Karachi was faced the worst security situation according to the crime ratio; however, now all evils were gone because of the actions taken by the Sindh Rangers and the police against terrorism and organised crimes.

The glory of city had returned and business activities had been boosted. He said the law and order situation had visibly improved in the city, adding that traders industrialists and citizens were confident about security in the province.

He said that the Rangers would continue to provide full support to the authorities to control crimes to create a secure environment.

Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah appreciated the Rangers and police efforts and showed confidence in the paramilitary force. Pakistan Army officers, and senior officials of the police and Rangers were also present on the occasion.