Windstorm wreakshavoc in Kaghan valley

MANSEHRA: Ten shops collapsed in Palundri area of Kaghan valley in the windstorm that also left communication system paralysed in various parts of the district on Thursday night.

The shops and hotels situated on Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road collapsed after heavy wind and thunderstorm.

According to Kaghan Police Station, no loss of life was reported as nobody was there at the time of devastation. The storm also uprooted trees and affected standing crops. Electricity was suspended following the storm and was restored on Friday.