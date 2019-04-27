close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 27, 2019

Windstorm wreakshavoc in Kaghan valley

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
April 27, 2019

MANSEHRA: Ten shops collapsed in Palundri area of Kaghan valley in the windstorm that also left communication system paralysed in various parts of the district on Thursday night.

The shops and hotels situated on Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road collapsed after heavy wind and thunderstorm.

According to Kaghan Police Station, no loss of life was reported as nobody was there at the time of devastation. The storm also uprooted trees and affected standing crops. Electricity was suspended following the storm and was restored on Friday.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar