Hales banned for recreational drug use

LONDON: England batsman Alex Hales, who was named in England’s provisional 15-man World Cup squad last week, has been banned for using recreational drugs.

The England selectors are not thought to have known about the test result at the time the squad was announced. Shortly after that announcement, however, it was revealed that Hales was pulling out of Nottinghamshire’s Royal London Cup campaign for undisclosed personal reasons. According to a report in the Guardian, he is currently serving a 21-day ban after returning a second positive test.

For a first offence, players are offered advice and support with only the county director of cricket being notified. Hales was recently banned for six white-ball games (four of them suspended) and fined £17,500 by the ECB for his part in the Bristol brawl that led to Ben Stokes’ arrest and subsequent acquittal. England are not obliged to name their final World Cup squad until May 23.

Although the loss of Hales at the World Cup would be significant, as things stand he would have served his suspension. He is currently expected to join up with the squad for their training camp in Cardiff at the weekend.

While he is not currently seen as part of the first-choice side, he was set to be the reserve batsman in the squad. He has an outstanding ODI record: only nine men have scored more than his six ODI hundreds for England; only Jason Roy has a higher individual score in the format than the 171 Hales made against Pakistan. With Roy (back spasm) having recently experienced some fitness concerns, there was every chance he would win an opportunity at some stage during the tournament.

Ashley Giles, the England’s men’s team director, Mick Newell, Nottinghamshire’s director of cricket, and the ECB all declined to comment when contacted by ESPNcricinfo.