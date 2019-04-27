close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 27, 2019

Buzdar to lay foundation of Nishtar Hospital Phase-II today

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 27, 2019

MULTAN: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will visit Multan on Saturday (today) to lay the foundation stone of Nishtar Hospital phase-II announced by former Punjab CM Shahbaz Sharif in the last days of his government, one and a half years ago.

DC Amir Khatak held a meeting at Circuit House in connection with the chief minister’s visit and finalised the arrangements on Friday. The chief minister would lay the foundation stone of Nishtar Hospital phase-II on old Shujabad Road near Southern Bypass at Moza Balil where he is also scheduled to address a public meeting.

Former Punjab CM Shahbaz Sharif had announced to open 2000-bed Nishtar-II project in October 2017 during his visit to Multan. It is worth mentioning here that Nishtar Hospital was built in 1952 and it had a capacity of 1102 beds which was raised to 1,705 beds.

