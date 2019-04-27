SZABIST organizes convention on ‘Youth Leadership’

KARACHI: SZABIST Student Council organized a 3 day convention from 19th April-21st April 2019 on the topics of youth leadership and youth in governance.

Delegations from multiple universities from across Pakistan attended it. Multiple renowned speakers including Dr. Huma Baqai, Mr Favad Soomro, Mr. Ahmed Saya and Mr. Ahmer Naqvi gave sessions to young participants. The guest of honour was Mr. Zubair Habib (Chief, CPLC) who praised the work of students of SZABIST.***