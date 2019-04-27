close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PR
April 27, 2019

SZABIST organizes convention on ‘Youth Leadership’

Karachi

P
PR
April 27, 2019

KARACHI: SZABIST Student Council organized a 3 day convention from 19th April-21st April 2019 on the topics of youth leadership and youth in governance.

Delegations from multiple universities from across Pakistan attended it. Multiple renowned speakers including Dr. Huma Baqai, Mr Favad Soomro, Mr. Ahmed Saya and Mr. Ahmer Naqvi gave sessions to young participants. The guest of honour was Mr. Zubair Habib (Chief, CPLC) who praised the work of students of SZABIST.***

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi