INVENT 2019: Shaping the future of youth entrepreneurship in Pakistan

The IBA Entrepreneurship Society in collaboration with the Center for Entrepreneurial Development held a business start-up competition ‘INVENT -2019’at the IBA’s main campus, Karachi, from April 19 and April 21.

The objective of the event was to foster a start-up friendly ecosystem for young innovators from across Pakistan, said a press release issued by the IBA.

The event attracted over 100 young innovators from eight cities across the country, all of whom had submitted their ideas under the event’s thematic areas of health & agriculture, technological and information, system health & agriculture, Shell Tameer Social and STEM Education, and general & traditional.

For the 36 finalists selected, a series of mentoring sessions and workshops were delivered by industry experts, professionals and seasoned entrepreneurs to prepare the best entrepreneurial potential for the final round.

Dr Farrukh Iqbal, Executive Dean and Director of the IBA Karachi, appreciated the organising team and presented a token of appreciation to the prominent team members of IBA CED, Azad Ahmed, Rao Israr and Muhammad Talha, and to the prominent team members of the IBA Entrepreneurship Society who have worked tirelessly for this event, including Muhammad Taha Rafiq, Manager of IBA Entrepreneurship Society; Tahir Sultan, CTO INVENT’19; Arsalan Noman, DG INVENT’19; Areeb Bin Shahid, CEO INVENT’19; Yasir Surani, CFO IBAES; Ushna Faraz, Executive Council Member; and Abdullah Qureshi, Director INVENT’19.

MoU signed

The Institute of Business Administration’s Center for Information and Communication Technology (IBA-CICT) and Total Communications Pakistan on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish IBA-CICT’s participation as an academic strategic partner in the 11th International Information Security Conference (InfoSec) to be held on July 11 at the IBA City Campus.

According to a statement issued by the IBA, the MoU was signed by Director ICT and CICT Imran Batada and CEO Total Communications Pakistan Faisal Rahim. The ceremony was attended by C-level executives, including CEO Digital Arrays Private Limited Asif Riaz, Chief Information Security Officer of Bank Al Falah Mehzad Sehar, and COO Kenwood Adnan A Khan.

This is the second time that the IBA was collaborating with Total Communications Pakistan for the InfoSec Conference. Batada appreciated the efforts of the InfoSec Conference team and he told the audience that despite today’s digital age, information security had been neglected. He also highlighted IBA- CICT’s diploma programme on Information Security.

Rahim said the collaboration would turn this year’s conference a good learning experience for the participants. The InfoSec conferences were held annually in Pakistan that focuses on different aspects of information security.

Executives from the financial sector, telecom industry, armed forces, intelligence agencies, ministries, foreign missions, academia, and technology companies also attend the conference.