Kamil, Zahra bag National Jr Tennis titles

Our correspondent
Lahore: Ahmad Kamil and Zahra Suleman clinched the McDonald's Junior National Tennis Championship 2019 under-18 boys and girls titles here the other day.
In U-18 final, Ahmad Kamil beat M Huzaifa Khan 7-5, 2-1(Rtd) to grab the title while in under-18 girls final, Zahra Suleman beat Astifila Arif 6-0, 6-2 for the title. In U-18 doubles final, Hasheesh Kumar/Osama Khan beat Ahmad Kamil/Ahmad Nael 6-2, 3-6, 10-8. In U-14 final, Mohammad Mahatir beat Shaeel Tahir 7-6(5), 6-2 to bag the title while the u-14 doubles title went to Shaeel Tahir/Hamza Jawad, who beat Ahtesha Arif and partner 4-2, 3-5, 10-7. In U-12 final, Haider Ali Rizwan beat Asad 4-1, 4-1 to lift the title while the u-10 title was won by Abubakar Talha, who beat Hamza Ali Rizwan 4-2, 4-2 and the u-10 doubles title was won by Abubakar Talha/Ameer Mazari, who beat Hamza Ali Rizwan and partner 4-2, 3-5, 10-8. The men's singles title went to M Abid, who beat Heera Ashiq 6-3, 6-3 while ladies singles title was won by Noor Malik, who beat Esha Jawad 6-2, 6-4.
