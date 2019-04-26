Ulema asked to counter anti-vaccine propaganda

LANDIKOTAL: The administration officials here on Thursday urged the religious scholars to counter the propaganda against polio vaccine in their Friday sermons and encourage people to vaccinate their children against the poliovirus.

Speaking to media at the Landikotal Press Club, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Imran said it was important to engage religious scholars in eradicating the disease.

He said the polio vaccine did not have any harmful element for children and the propaganda against it should be countered. The official thanked journalists of Landikotal for cooperation regarding the issue.