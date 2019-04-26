close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 26, 2019

Dr Zafar for acceleration of immunisation coverage

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
April 26, 2019

Islamabad : Pakistan must improve immunisation coverage to be able to reach every unreached child and prevent children from morbidity and mortality associated with vaccine-preventable diseases.

In a statement issued to commemorate the commencement of World Immunisation Week, Minister of State for Health Dr. Zafar Mirza Thursday expressed commitment to strengthen the immunization programme, calling it the backbone of the public healthcare system. World Immunization Week is a reminder that everyone has to contribute in ensuring that every child is protected through vaccination.

“The government has committed to invest in human development, improve living conditions of people and most importantly protect our children from diseases,” Dr. Zafar stated.

The Ministry of National Health Services is working on a National Action Plan to improve Primary Healthcare with a special emphasis on immunisation. The government is all set to strategically open more EPI centres to ensure provision of a network of immunisation services so that no one is left behind, Dr. Zafar added.

Every year, the government is providing free vaccines to approximately 7 million children against 10 vaccine-preventable diseases.

