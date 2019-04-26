Meeting discusses 24-hour opening of Torkham border

LANDIKOTAL: A meeting was held in Landikotal on Thursday to discuss the management and progress on keeping Torkham border open for 24 hours. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Saleem Taimoor Jhagra and Finance Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Lt Col Faisal and other officials attended the meeting. The minister was briefed about the border management and was also informed about the shortage of immigration staff and other issues on the border. The minister issued directions to the departments concerned to expedite homework to keep Torkham border open round-the-clock as per the announcement of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said letting the border open for 24 hours a day would boost bilateral trade with Afghanistan. It would also facilitate passengers on the Torkham border crossing. Later, the KP finance minister met with tribal elders, minorities and his party activists. They informed Jhagra about their problems, to which the minister assured a solution.