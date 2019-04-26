close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 26, 2019

Meeting discusses 24-hour opening of Torkham border

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 26, 2019

LANDIKOTAL: A meeting was held in Landikotal on Thursday to discuss the management and progress on keeping Torkham border open for 24 hours. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Saleem Taimoor Jhagra and Finance Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Lt Col Faisal and other officials attended the meeting. The minister was briefed about the border management and was also informed about the shortage of immigration staff and other issues on the border. The minister issued directions to the departments concerned to expedite homework to keep Torkham border open round-the-clock as per the announcement of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said letting the border open for 24 hours a day would boost bilateral trade with Afghanistan. It would also facilitate passengers on the Torkham border crossing. Later, the KP finance minister met with tribal elders, minorities and his party activists. They informed Jhagra about their problems, to which the minister assured a solution.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan