HBL collaborates with Visa to launch QR payments service in Pakistan

KARACHI: HBL and Visa, the world leader in digital payments, have collaborated to launch Visa on mobile, a QR-based mobile payments service that allows consumers in Pakistan to make instant and secure payments on the go.

The move is expected to accelerate the adoption of digital payments in Pakistan.

To use the service, a HBL customer simply downloads the bank’s mobile app (HBL Mobile or Konnect App), selects the QR option and pays for goods and services by scanning the QR code at enabled merchants across Pakistan. This service is secured by Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments.

Mohanish Agni, Visa’s General Manager – Levant and Pakistan, said: “Pakistan is making strides to enhance electronic payments and promote financial inclusion. The launch of Visa on mobile demonstrates a significant step-change in the acceleration of the migration from cash to a digital economy in Pakistan which is good for consumers, businesses and government.”

With a present network of over 10,000 merchants, Visa on mobile will provide a competitive advantage in the market enabling merchants to generate EMVCo compliant QR codes, creating partnership opportunities and digitizing payment business solutions.

Abrar Ahmed Mir, Chief Innovation and Financial Inclusion Officer at HBL, said: “As Pakistan’s leading bank in the digital space, we are proud to collaborate with Visa and offer an innovative, easier and quicker payment solution. It is a step towards creating a cashless ecosystem which provides customers with a secure and instant digital payment experience.”****