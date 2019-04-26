Technical glitch suspends trading for 90 minutes

KARACHI: Trading at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) was suspended for around one hour thirty minutes due to technical reasons, where transaction period was extended for half an hour closed at four pm.

The trading at the Pakistan Stock Exchange started at 9:30 am, but the brokers faced difficulty in executing their shares transaction since the opening. It has been learned that around 25 terminals of the stock brokers closed down suddenly, when reported, the PSX to rectify the error closed down the whole trading system of the exchange.

The announcement arrived around 11:40 that trading would resume at 11:50, which commenced on time. To overcome the trading loss, PSX gave extension in trading period for half an hour.

The market finally closed at 4 pm. Before the closure of the market owing to a technical glitch, the market was around 184 points up, following the resumption of trading, the index climbed to 300 points in just 20 minutes of trading, a leading analyst said.