Imran Khan captains Cricinfo’s all-time World Cup XI

ISLAMABAD: A month ahead of the cricket World Cup, ESPN Cricinfo has released their all-time World Cup XI captained by Imran Khan, while Wasim Akram also features in the team.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was captain of Pakistan champion team during that unforgettable campaign in 1992, has been picked to lead the star-studded line-up.

Wasim Akram’s heroics in the 1992 World Cup, including his famous back-to-back dismissals of Allan Lamb and Chris Lewis, probably earned him unanimous nods.

India, meanwhile, only has a single representative on the list in the form of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

Five-time champions Australia understandably have the most members on the list. And each one of Adam Gilchrist, Ricky Ponting, Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath fully merit their selection.

The only two players who have been picked despite never being the world champions are Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara and South Africa’s Lance Klusenar.

The only player from the non-coloured-kit era to make the list is West Indian Vivian Richards, who famously starred in two World Cup finals: running-out three English batsman in 1975 and smashing a century four years later.

ESPNCricinfo’s all-time World Cup XI squad: Adam Gilchrist (wk), Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Viv Richards, Kumar Sangakkara, Imran Khan (c), Lance Klusener, Wasim Akram, Shane Warne, Muttiah Muralitharan, Glenn McGrath.