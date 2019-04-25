close
Thu Apr 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 25, 2019

Delegation of Belgium firm calls on PM

National

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Belgium based Antwerp World Diamond Centre HRD and IBL called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) on Wednesday.

The HRD Antwerp is Europe's leading authority in grading of diamonds. The delegation comprised of Ms. Katrien De Corte, Vice President HRD Belgium, Rashid Abdullah, Chairman IBL Group and others. Professor Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman accompanied the delegation. Finance Advisor Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman gave a presentation on the export potential of the country in coloured stones and gems. The prime minister was informed that the export potential of the country in gems sector which stood at US$ 1.62b in 2012 has witnessed steady decline over the period.

