‘Complaints on PMDU portal be resolved on priority’

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan chaired a meeting with staff of Islamabad Police regarding complaints received on PMDU portal. This meeting was attended by AIG Operations Sardar Ghias Gul, focal person DSP Saleem Shah, representatives from Operations, Traffic and IGP office respectively.

The IGP Islamabad chaired an exclusive meeting regarding PMDU portal. The IGP took serious notice of unresolved complaints and directed DIG Operations, SSP ITP to personally look into the complaints of citizens and resolve those complaints on urgent bases. The IGP directed AIG Operations to personally supervise PMDU portal and devise a mechanism, wherein positive feedback from 65% to 80% be enhanced.

AIG Operations will be assisted by two under training ASPs Madam Anila Naqvi and Rana Hussain as well. Both the officers will devise a mechanism and call up all the dissatisfied complainants and hold a one to one meeting with them.