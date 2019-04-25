Akhtar predicts England to win World Cup

LAHORE: Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar picked England as the winner of the upcoming World Cup 2019, scheduled to begin in England and Wales on May 30.

“The England cricket team once hold a reputation for not being serious with limited overs cricket, look at them now. There is a bit of problem in their bowling but it looks a very compact team, if you ask me I think England is winning this World Cup,” said Akhtar.

Talking about Pakistan, the speedster was of the view that the upcoming World Cup format would suit Pakistan, because the national team has a tendency to come into full effect after playing four, five games. “I think Pakistan can be the one as the most favorable contenders to play into semis,” said Akhtar.

Akhtar further stressed on the senior players to take responsibility and take charge in the tournament. “Some five players are going to get retired, and they will not get a chance again to play the World Cup, so it is a huge burden on these players to perform,” he said. Veteran batsman Shoaib Malik has already announced that the upcoming World Cup would be his last.