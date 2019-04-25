No water

Our locality has been facing severe scarcity of water. In fact, it has not been receiving normal water supply for many weeks. This is due to the ever-increasing pressure of new colonies mushrooming in the outskirts, which are being given our share of the water supply.

We requested the municipal commissioner to provide a new water facility in our locality, but to no avail. The municipal authorities have quite an apathetic attitude towards providing public amenities to people. Through these columns of your newspaper, I wish to draw the attention of the concerned ministry and local authorities towards our plight. I also appeal to people to use water responsibly.

Shees-ul-Haq ( Karachi )