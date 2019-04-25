tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Our locality has been facing severe scarcity of water. In fact, it has not been receiving normal water supply for many weeks. This is due to the ever-increasing pressure of new colonies mushrooming in the outskirts, which are being given our share of the water supply.
We requested the municipal commissioner to provide a new water facility in our locality, but to no avail. The municipal authorities have quite an apathetic attitude towards providing public amenities to people. Through these columns of your newspaper, I wish to draw the attention of the concerned ministry and local authorities towards our plight. I also appeal to people to use water responsibly.
Shees-ul-Haq ( Karachi )
