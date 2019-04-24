Maryam criticises PM for ‘vilifying’ own country in Iran

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for giving a statement during his visit to Iran about use of Pakistan soil for attacks in the neighbouring country.

“Vilifying & defaming your own country on foreign soil, sitting with foreign leaders, does not find a parallel in the national and diplomatic history,” Maryam wrote in a Twitter post.

“Imagine what the Iranian leadership would be thinking!” she added.

Prime Minister Imran, during his maiden official visit to Iran on Monday, resolved not to allow any militant group to operate from Pakistan’s soil. "We have been facing [impact] of terrorism since long. In Pakistan, we have suffered more terrorism than probably any other country. In the past [few years] we have lost around 70,000 people.

Full appreciation must be made for our security agencies, with the way they tackled terrorism in Pakistan," the premier said in a press conference in Tehran.

"We are committed to not let it happen again. We will not allow any militant group to operate from our soil. We will not allow our soil to be used by anyone against anyone."