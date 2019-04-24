French senators’ team arrives in Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD: In the framework of the bilateral relationship between France and Pakistan, a delegation of three French senators will visit Pakistan between 24th and 27th April 2019.

The three senators belong to the France-Pakistan inter-parliamentary friendship group. The delegation will be headed by Pascal Allizard, Senator of county of Calvados (Normandy) and Chairman of the France-Pakistan inter-parliamentary friendship group as well as vice-president of the Foreign Affairs Committee and will include Mrs. Gisèle Jourda, Senator of Aude county (Occitanie) and member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, and Mrs. Chantal Deseyne, Senator of Eure-et-Loir (Centre-Val-de-Loire) and member of the Social Affairs Committee, says a press release on Tuesday.

This new visit, the fourth one for Senator Allizard and the second one for Senator Jourda, illustrates the noticeable interest of the Chairman of France-Pakistan inter-parliamentary friendship group and his fellow members for the country, its economic projects and integration in the region.

Their visit is jointly organised by the Embassy of France in Pakistan and the Senate of Pakistan. During its stay, the delegation will travel to Islamabad, Karachi and Gwadar.