Big portion of historic City Wall demolished illegally

PESHAWAR: Fifty-seven feet portion of the historic City Wall near the Kohati Gate was demolished illegally on Tuesday for construction of a commercial building.

Research Officer at the Department of Archeology and Museums, Nawazud Din, confirmed to The News the demolition and said the 57 feet portion of the wall was demolished in violation of the Archeology Act.

He said that his department has requested the police to register the First Information Report (FIR).

“We will decide whether or not to request the government to order an inquiry to ascertain the causes of the damage to the archaeological site only after the police registered a report,” he added.

However, he said the demolition appear to have been a deliberate act as the property would have less commercial value without removing the wall. Tehsil Municipal Officer Saleem Khan told The News that district government was responsible for the City Wall maintenance and it had initiated an inquiry against the accused.