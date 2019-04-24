The News staffer grieved

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Younger sister of Sarfraz Ahmed, former treasurer Rawalpindi Division Cricket Association/Sports Editor ‘The News’ Lahore edition, died following a protracted illness in Lahore.
The deceased was also the mother of Azhar Masood, Sports Reporter of ‘The Nation’ in Lahore.
Her Namaz-e-Janaza was held at Madni Masjid Madina Colony behind Shalimar Garden Baghbanpura.
