The News staffer grieved

ISLAMABAD: Younger sister of Sarfraz Ahmed, former treasurer Rawalpindi Division Cricket Association/Sports Editor ‘The News’ Lahore edition, died following a protracted illness in Lahore.

The deceased was also the mother of Azhar Masood, Sports Reporter of ‘The Nation’ in Lahore.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza was held at Madni Masjid Madina Colony behind Shalimar Garden Baghbanpura.