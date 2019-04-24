close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2019

The News staffer grieved

Sports

April 24, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Younger sister of Sarfraz Ahmed, former treasurer Rawalpindi Division Cricket Association/Sports Editor ‘The News’ Lahore edition, died following a protracted illness in Lahore.

The deceased was also the mother of Azhar Masood, Sports Reporter of ‘The Nation’ in Lahore.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza was held at Madni Masjid Madina Colony behind Shalimar Garden Baghbanpura.

