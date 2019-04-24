close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
April 24, 2019

CM’s cell takes notice

Lahore

April 24, 2019

LAHORE: The chief minister complaint cell has taken notice of sufferings and hardships of devotees at Darbar Bibi Pakdaman due to unavailability of fans. Social worker Shahbaz Hussain Khokar met chief minister complaint cell director Waqar Hussain and informed him that fans and ceiling of the Darbar had been removed due to which pilgrims and worshippers were facing trouble in the hot weather. The director issued directives to the Auqaf secretary to furnish a report on the issue.

