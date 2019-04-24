close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
April 24, 2019

SHC directs DG NAB to file inquiry report in bribe case

April 24, 2019

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court directed director general National Accountability Bureau to submit an inquiry report against an investigation officer, who was suspended by the NAB for demanding bribe from a citizen.

The direction came on Tuesday while hearing the petition of a citizen against a NAB investigation officer for allegedly demanding bribe. Petitioner Imran submitted that NAB investigation officer Sajid Nadeem had demanded Rs 1 million as bribe to settle a property dispute.

He submitted that the investigation officer called him at builder Farooq's residence, who is a friend of the IO and demanded Rs.1 million as bribe to settle the property dispute. He also produced the recording of a conversation between them. The DG NAB submitted that investigation officer was suspended and inquiry of the matter was initiated. The court directed the DG NAB to file an inquiry report on next date of hearing.

