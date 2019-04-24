close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2019

Widespread dust-thunderstorm, rain predicted

National

LAHORE: Officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on Tuesday and likely to affect upper & central parts of the country till Thursday and may persist over Northern areas till Friday.

They predicted widespread dust-thunderstorm/rain (few moderate to isolated heavy falls) associated with strong gusty winds was expected in KPK while at scattered places in Northeast Balochistan (Quetta, Kalat, Zhob, Nasirabad & Sibbi divisions), Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, at isolated places in Sukkur division. Rainfall was recorded at Mirkhani and Kalam while Tuesday’s highest temperature in the city was 41 C and minimum was 22.5 C.

