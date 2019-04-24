Pak junior squash players’ performance improves

KARACHI: The performance of Pakistan’s junior squash players has improved in international events after 2016.

From 2011 to 2016, the participation of junior players in international events was insignificant. But the new management paid attention to area and participation in six to eight international tournaments annually was planned for the juniors.

Huzaifa Ibrahim won the under-13 title and Uzair Rashid clinched the under-19 title in Borneo Junior in Malaysia in 2017. In Japan Junior Open the same year, Haris Qasim claimed the under-17 title, Asadullah Khan secured the under-15 title, and Huzaifa took the under-13 title.

Hamza Khan won the under-13 title and Asadullah the under-15 title in KL Junior Open in Malaysia. In Doha Junior Open, Hamza took the under-13 title, Asadullah won the under-15 title, Uzair Shaukat clinched the under-17 title, and Abbas Zeb claimed the under-19 title.

In Qatar Junior Open, Hamza won the under-13 title, Asadullah the under-15 title, Haris the under-17 title. In 2018, Noor Zaman won under-15 title in Borneo Junior Open in Malaysia. In Hong Kong Junior Open, Haris secured the under-17 title.