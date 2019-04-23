Report sought on CM’s directives implementation

MULTAN: The Punjab government Monday sought the weekly report on the implementation of the Punjab chief minister’s directives.

Reportedly, each district would submit its report to his relevant commissioner who would forward it to the Punjab Implementation and Coordination Wing on regular basis to improve public services delivery through better coordination. According to officials, all the deputy commissioners (DCs) in the province are directed to furnish the updated report of the implementation, disposal status of the CM directives and submit every Saturday until 2pm.

Multan Commissioner Imran Sikandar Baloch appointed Additional Commissioner Coordination Sarfraz Ahamed as focal persons in pursuance of Punjab government directions. The Punjab government has sought details about numbers of resolved complaints, the status of resolved complaints and numbers of complaints in progress. Talking to reporters, Commissioner Imran Sikandar Baloch said the Punjab government had directed devising strategies on improving public service deliveries.

He said all the deputy commissioners were bound to submit weekly reports to his office in this regard. He said he would personally monitor pace of work on public delivery services.

Store manager held, fined for overcharging: The district administration Monday arrested the manager of a multinational store on charges of selling things on extra higher rates.

According to officials, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mudasar Riaz Malik raided the store on Bosan Road and checked prices of different products. The DC found the store management was selling products on extra higher rates. He imposed Rs 100, 000 fine on the manager of the store. The police arrested manager Muhammad Wasim and put him in lock up for seven days. The DC visited racks of different products and shopped different items.