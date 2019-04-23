close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

Numan Butt moves LHC against PCB chief

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

LAHORE: Suspended member of PCB’s Board of Governors (BoG) Numan Butt has sought Lahore High Court’s help with plea that PCB’s decision of his suspension is one-sided. Numan’s lawyer in his petition before Justice Justice Risal Hussain Syed took a plea that his clint is being victimised for objecting to the appointment of PCB’s new Managing Director Wasim Khan and his opposition against changes in domestic cricket structure. The honorable court after hearing the plea has directed all the parties to appear before the court for further hearing. The august court has summoned all parties concerned on May 7 on this petition. Numan Butt prayed that the actions of respondent Ehsan Mani, where he initiated an inquiry against petitioner and restrained him from attending any meetings of BOG and Committees, be set aside being illegal, unconstitutional and taken with malafide to suppress the majority in BOG.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports