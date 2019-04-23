Numan Butt moves LHC against PCB chief

LAHORE: Suspended member of PCB’s Board of Governors (BoG) Numan Butt has sought Lahore High Court’s help with plea that PCB’s decision of his suspension is one-sided. Numan’s lawyer in his petition before Justice Justice Risal Hussain Syed took a plea that his clint is being victimised for objecting to the appointment of PCB’s new Managing Director Wasim Khan and his opposition against changes in domestic cricket structure. The honorable court after hearing the plea has directed all the parties to appear before the court for further hearing. The august court has summoned all parties concerned on May 7 on this petition. Numan Butt prayed that the actions of respondent Ehsan Mani, where he initiated an inquiry against petitioner and restrained him from attending any meetings of BOG and Committees, be set aside being illegal, unconstitutional and taken with malafide to suppress the majority in BOG.