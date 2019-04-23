Young man shot dead in Kohat firing

KOHAT: A young man was shot dead while a traffic warden and a passer-by woman were injured in the incident, police sources said.

The sources said Naveedullah, son of Qaribullah, a resident of Lal Mela, allegedly opened fire on his rival, Sohail Nawaz, 21, in the Tanga Stand area of the Kohat city, leaving him dead on the spot.

A woman from Mandakhel village, Qanat Jan, who was out of her home for shopping was caught in the firing and suffered bullet injuries.

The accused fired at a traffic warden, Muhammad Yousaf, who was performing duty nearby, to avoid the arrest.

The cop received a bullet in his leg and was injured. However, displaying bravery he chased and overpowered along with the weapon of offence.

The police rushed to the site. The injured and body of the slain young man were shifted to the hospital. A case was registered and investigation launched.

Kohat Region Deputy Inspector General Tayyab Hafiz Cheema and District Police Officer Wahid Mahmood visited the hospital and inquired after the injured traffic police warden.