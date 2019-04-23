close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

Firing incident report

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

LAHORE:Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat has sought a report of a firing incident took place a day ago at a wedding ceremony in Gujranwala.

Six people sustained injuries when a group of unidentified people opened fires on them. Ordering for immediate arrest of the culprits, the minister insisted that the offenders could be easily traced with the help of video footage showed on the media.

He said, "I've witnessed the video in which more than a dozen people could be seen firing on innocent people." He warned the police to avoid traditional tactics and show seriousness to arrest, prosecute and punish the culprits who had tried to put human lives in danger.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore