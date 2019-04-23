Firing incident report

LAHORE:Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat has sought a report of a firing incident took place a day ago at a wedding ceremony in Gujranwala.

Six people sustained injuries when a group of unidentified people opened fires on them. Ordering for immediate arrest of the culprits, the minister insisted that the offenders could be easily traced with the help of video footage showed on the media.

He said, "I've witnessed the video in which more than a dozen people could be seen firing on innocent people." He warned the police to avoid traditional tactics and show seriousness to arrest, prosecute and punish the culprits who had tried to put human lives in danger.