Lawyers asked to conclude arguments

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday asked the lawyers to conclude by Tuesday (today) their arguments on petitions filed against Haj policy 2019. Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the petitions challenging the Haj policy released by the federal cabinet. The petitioner stated that the government had increased the amount of the government Haj scheme for a person from previous Rs280,000 to Rs456,000 in its new policy. The government has withdrawn the subsidy offered to the pilgrims. The new government policy has made the pilgrimage 65 percent expensive, the petitioner said. The petitioner requested the court to set aside new Haj policy and direct the government to restore subsidy.