close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

Lawyers asked to conclude arguments

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday asked the lawyers to conclude by Tuesday (today) their arguments on petitions filed against Haj policy 2019. Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the petitions challenging the Haj policy released by the federal cabinet. The petitioner stated that the government had increased the amount of the government Haj scheme for a person from previous Rs280,000 to Rs456,000 in its new policy. The government has withdrawn the subsidy offered to the pilgrims. The new government policy has made the pilgrimage 65 percent expensive, the petitioner said. The petitioner requested the court to set aside new Haj policy and direct the government to restore subsidy.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore