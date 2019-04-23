Countering terror

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The deadly attacks on churches and hotels in Colombo on Easter Sunday took lives of more than 250 people. It is high time the UN chalked out an effective strategy to curb terrorism through effective means.
Countries should individually look for counter-terror procedures for the safety of citizens. The monster of terrorism must be chained immediately through effective means.
Iftikhar Mirza
Islamabad
