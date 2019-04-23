KUBS asks business schools to implement mobile-based learning

Mobile-based learning classrooms had the potential to increase the academic performance of the business students, according to a recent study jointly conducted by Karachi University Business School (KUBS) Chairman Dr Muhammad Asim and his student Salman Manzoor.

The study was done to unearth the benefits of mobile learning and the researchers found that scores achieved by the students in their midterm and final term examinations, before and after the application of Google classroom, revealed the difference between the scores of learners with and without technology.

They narrated that the results showed a statistically significant difference between the scores achieved by the students; the results of mobile learners were significantly higher than that of the traditional class learners. Therefore, they advised the business schools in Pakistan to implement mobile learning to increase the learning abilities of students.

“The existence of mobile technology has increased the teaching and learning opportunities, despite its long history; nevertheless, still learning is undeveloped and is in the phase of development in Pakistan. In the early years of mobile learning, it mainly focused on technology but recently there are many different mobile learning perspectives and each of it focuses on features like mobility, ubiquitous and individualism.”

They said that considering the increased use of mobile devices by Pakistani students for different purposes, this study focused on the adoption intention of mobile learning within the business classrooms as mobile technology advancement and its use had increased significantly in various fields, including tourism, economy, banking, library, entertainment and education. These advancements had also led the educationists in Pakistan to pay attention to the use of technology in the educational field.

They explained that this study aimed to experiment if learning via mobile or any other gadget was implemented in higher business educational institutes in Pakistan and to find out about its impact on the students.

They also said that by using an experimental research approach, faculty members of the selected business schools in Pakistan were contacted to apply Google classroom. The scores were then compared to see the difference between the scores.