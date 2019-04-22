Imran condemns ‘horrific’ Sri Lanka blasts

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday strongly condemned the ‘horrific terrorist attack’ in Sri Lanka on Easter resulting into the loss of precious lives and leaving hundreds others injured.

At least 200 people were killed and over 400 injured in coordinated bomb attacks on churches and hotels as Christians in the country celebrated Easter. “My profound condolences go to our Sri Lankan brethren,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet. “Pakistan stands in complete solidarity with Sri Lanka in their hour of grief.”

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also conveyed his deepest condolences to Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. In a message on Twitter, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal said Qureshi extended all possible assistance and support to Sri Lanka at this difficult time.

In a statement later in the day, the Foreign Office said: “Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and the government and people of Pakistan have conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and extended profound prayers for the speedy recovery of the wounded, following multiple explosions in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

“The Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister, in unequivocal terms, condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reaffirmed firm commitment for continued efforts and cooperation for eliminating it.“They reaffirmed Pakistan’s stance that terrorism did not have a religion. They said that Pakistan stood with Sri Lanka in this hour of grief.”