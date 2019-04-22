close
Mon Apr 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 22, 2019

Pakistan out of Asian Boxing

Sports

KARACHI: Pakistan's brief stint in the Asian Boxing Championship in Bangkok ended late Saturday night when Amir Masood was shown exit door at the light welterweight preliminaries.Amir, who made his Asian Championships debut, lost his 64 kilogramme bout in the preliminaries against Uzbekistan's Abdurasulov Shunkar 0-5.The round score was 30-24, 30-25, 30-26, 30-25 and 30-24 in favour of the Uzbek.Amir was the only boxer who had been fielded by Pakistan in the continental event which also serves as qualifers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Amir had got bye in the first round.

