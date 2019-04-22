Asif Bajwa elected PBF chairman

ISLAMABAD: Asif Bajwa was elected as Chairman Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBF) at the elections held on Sunday here at local hotel. PBF elections was held after 4 years under the supervision of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

Alamgir Khan was elected as President of PBF. Other office-bearers elected included General Secretary Ambreen Naseem Behzaz Zafar Finance Secretary.The newly-elected Selection committee included Bashir Ahmed, Muhammad Akram, Col (retd) Naseem Butt and Tahir Aslam. Imtiazul Hasan was elected as Secretary Refree Board. It was also decided on the occasion that one men’s championship, one women’s championship and a junior championship would be organised during current year.