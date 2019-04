Bilal excels in National Jr Tennis

LAHORE: Bilal Asim excelled in the McDonald's National Junior Tennis Championship 2019 as he registered victories in the under-14 singles and doubles quarterfinals here at PLTA courts on Sunday.

In the u-14 quarterfinals, Bilal Asim faced little resistance from spirited Abdul Hanan Khan to overcome him by 6-3, 7-6. In other quarterfinals, Mohammad Mahatir routed Hamza Jawad 6-2, 6-4, M Huzaifa Khan beat M Talha Khan 6-4, 7-5 and Shaeel Tahir had to struggle to beat Ahmad Nael 4-6, 6-2, 10-6.

In u-14 doubles quarterfinals, Bilal Asim/Ahmad Nael beat M Huzaifa Khan/M Talha Khan 5-4, 0-4, 10-6, Mohammad Mahatir/Ahtesham Arif beat Abu Bakar Talha/Ali Talha 5-3, 4-1 and Hussnain Ali Rizwan/Asad beat Ahtesham Humayun/Haider Ali Rizwan 5-3, 4-1.

In u-12 quarterfinals, Hussnain Ali Rizwan thumped All Zain 4-1, 4-1, Haider Ali Rizwan routed Hamza Ali Rizwan 4-1, 4-2, Asad outlasted Haniya 4-1, 4-1 and Ahtesham Humayun routed Xeerak Mustafa 4-0, 4-1. In u-10 quarterfinals, Abubakar Talha thrashed Zohaib Afzal Malik 4-0, 4-0, Ameer Mazari toppled Ismail Aftab 4-0, 4-1 and Haniya Minhas beat Xeerak Mustafa 4-0, 4-0.

In girls u-18 quarterfinals, Aqsa Akram beat Alina 7-5, 6-0 and Mahnoor beat Natasha 6-2, 6-2. In ladies singles quarterfinals, Noor Malik overwhelmed Zunaira Tariq 6-0, 6-0, Asfa Shahbaz outclassed Ashtifila Arif 6-0, 6-0 and Zahra Suleman thrashed Nabiha Kamran 6-0, 6-0.