close
Mon Apr 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 22, 2019

Call to ensure basic rights for transgender persons

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
April 22, 2019

MANSEHRA: A youth assembly on Sunday demanded the government to ensure basic rights for the transgender persons and women under the Constitution.

“Though the apex court has fixed employment and other quotas in society, we are still deprived of all these rights,” Maria Khan, a Shemale member of the assembly, said before moving a resolution. The assembly has representation from minorities, transgender and female.

It met with its speaker Mohammad Amir in the chair and passed five resolutions. Asim Shahzad, Qazi Tayyab, Malik Aman and Shabir Hussain Shah also addressed the assembly. Nadra Khan, the shemale member of the assembly, told the session that her community was still being discriminated against by society.

Speaking on the occasion, a female member Marina Khan said that women in Hazara were still facing difficulties in getting rights.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar