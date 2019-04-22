close
Mon Apr 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
April 22, 2019

Cash grant programme to be launched for rural youth

Islamabad

A
APP
April 22, 2019

Islamabad : Prime Minster Youth Affairs Programme (PMYA) in collaboration with ‘Ehsas’ team will launch a programme for extending cash grant to rural and marginalised youth for their development.

According to an official, in order to start their own business and financial empower them. He said that their focus will on five point agenda included their employment, economic empowerment, civic engagement, social protection health and well-being for specially marginalised youth.

He said that there was dire need for effective strategy in this regard to empower them economically and socially.

He said that the programme was meant to uplift the youth and maintain sustainable national economic growth, which was only possible if they could manage their young labour on modern trends in line with latest developments.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad