Cash grant programme to be launched for rural youth

Islamabad : Prime Minster Youth Affairs Programme (PMYA) in collaboration with ‘Ehsas’ team will launch a programme for extending cash grant to rural and marginalised youth for their development.

According to an official, in order to start their own business and financial empower them. He said that their focus will on five point agenda included their employment, economic empowerment, civic engagement, social protection health and well-being for specially marginalised youth.

He said that there was dire need for effective strategy in this regard to empower them economically and socially.

He said that the programme was meant to uplift the youth and maintain sustainable national economic growth, which was only possible if they could manage their young labour on modern trends in line with latest developments.