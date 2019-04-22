In the red

Our economy is not growing, but groaning. The PTI-led government is striving for more new loans both from friendly countries and world bodies like the IMF. However, we cannot turn around our economy unless better policies are put in practice.

Sadly, the increasing debt in the country is neither a cause for worry for our politicians nor for our bureaucrats and not even for our technocrats. Had it been a cause for worry for them, they would have definitely stopped reckless spending and ruthless wasting of resources. Extravagance and misdirected spending are among the main cause for which borrowing is on the rise, but who cares in this country where those in power and authority don’t seem to care.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad