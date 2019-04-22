Mother with twin kids found slaughtered in Orangi Town

KARACHI: A mother accompanied by her two minor twin children found dead from their house in Orangi Town neighbourhood in Karachi late on Sunday night.

The unfortunate incident took place at a house located at Street No. 8, Sector 16 in Gulshan-e-Bihar within the limits of Pakistan Bazaar police station. Reacting on information, volunteers from different welfare organisations reached the site and shifted the bodies to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for postmortem.

A heavy contingent of law enforcers including police and Rangers reached the site and inquired about the incident. The victims were identified as 32-year-old Anila, wife of Siddiq, her three-year-old Fatima and Abdul Hadi, 3. Police officials while quoting the initial investigations said that the throats of deceased mother and her two children cut off.

According to SHO Iqbal Tunio, the deceased woman’s husband, Siddiq who is a tailor by profession informed the police about an incident as he claimed that he found the bodies after he returned home. The officer said that the victims were apparently given some poisonous substance before being murdered. The police was looking for the killer or killers and trying to ascertain the motive behind an incident.