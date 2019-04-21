Only parliamentary system to run country: Sheikh Rashid

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that only parliamentary system of governance will run in the country, adding that there was a need to take the Constitution forward as the same was framed after much effort.

Addressing a press conference at Railways Headquarters here on Saturday, Rashid said he had worked with different prime ministers and could say it without any doubt that Prime Minister Imran Khan was working really hard. He said he was sure that Imran Khan would complete his 5-year term as the premier.

He said railways system in the country could not progress because of an international conspiracy and the same (powers) wanted that Pakistan and China did not sign the Main Line (ML-1) agreement, adding that an agreement about ML-1 would be signed in the presence of the prime minister in China between April 25 and April 28, which would create 150,000 job opportunities for Pakistanis.

The minister said Pakistan Railway track catered to 70 per cent population of the country and Pakistan Railways had the capacity to change the destiny of the country. He said he would share good news about railways after the upcoming visit to China.

He said that upon completion of ML-1 project, with 160-km p/h speed of trains, the travel duration from Lahore to Karachi would be reduced to eight hours.

About the recent reshuffle in federal cabinet, he said only one minister was removed from the cabinet while the other (Asad Umar) had resigned himself. He said he would request Asad Umar to remain part of the cabinet. He said it was a responsibility of the captain (PM) to assign duties and to field his players.

To a question, he said come what may, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, former premier Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif had no political future. He said political career of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would also end if he attempted to protect his father’s corruption.

Sh Rashid said PM Imran Khan would also inaugurate Sir Syed Ahmad Express soon. He said import of not even a penny was done during his tenure so far while nothing was done except for buying engines and wagons by those in power earlier.

He said all those railways employees who were serving on same seats for the last three years would be transferred. He said Pakistan Railways had also decided to install tracking system in freight trains to eliminate corruption and those trying to fail this effort would be dealt sternly.