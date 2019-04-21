Baig hails appointment of Hafeez Shaikh

KARACHI: Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Senior Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairman Standing committee on Banking, Credit and Finance hailed the appointment of Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh as advisor on finance.

He said Hafeez Sheikh with 30 years experience in economic policy making has successfully served at key positions including finance minister, during 2010 to 2013 and enjoys good relationship with international donor agencies. Baig said he had the opportunity of working with Dr. Abdul Hafeez and found him receptive to the proposals of business community for economic revival. The forthcoming budget, amnesty scheme and FATF are serious economic challenges the government is confronted with and hoped the new economic team will be able to address the challenges.