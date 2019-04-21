‘Rainy spell from Tuesday’

Islamabad: Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall coupled with dust and thunderstorm in upper and central parts of the country, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi, from Tuesday to Thursday. A weatherman said the rainy spell would be caused by a westerly wave likely to enter the country's western parts on Tuesday and affect upper and central parts until Thursday and northern areas until Friday. He said under the influence of the weather system, widespread dust-thunderstorm and rains (few moderate to isolated heavy falls) were expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Tuesday to Thursday and in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir from Tuesday to Friday. The weatherman said dust-thunderstorm and rainfall along with gusty winds would happen in scattered places of northeast Balochistan areas including Quetta, Kalat, Zhob, Nasirabad and Sibbi, Upper Punjab's Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Lahore divisions, and Islamabad from Tuesday to Thursday, in central and southern Punjab areas of Multan, D.G. Khan, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur and isolated places in Sukkur division on Wednesday and Thursday. The weatherman asked farmers to take precautionary measures against the rainy weather to prevent damage to crops.