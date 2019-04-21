Residents stage sit-in against low gas pressure in Karak

KARAK: The residents of eight localities adjacent to the oil and gas exploration zone Nashpa on Saturday staged sit-in outside the main gate of dehydration plant of Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) against the low gas pressure.

The local residents led by the president and office-bearers of local gas action committee Maulana

Abdur Rehman and Zar Jehan Gul gathered outside the plant and blocked the supply of crude oil and Liquefied Gas Petroleum from the plant. The elders alleged that the factories were getting full gas pressure at the cost of the local domestic consumers as the personnel of SNGPL were involved in taking monthly amount from the owners of the factories.

They demanded that the illegal factories should be removed from the populated area and install legal gas meters to the consumers. They also complained of non-provision of basic amenities to the local people as they were directly affected from the oil and gas exploration activities. They claimed that their protest would be continued till the acceptance of their demands and the roads leading to the oil and gas fields would be closed.

The elected MPAs from district Karak Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel and Malik Zafar Azam and MPA from district Kohat Amjad Afridi also visited the protest camp and expressed solidarity with the local people.