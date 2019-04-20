Two-member Pak team headed to int’l judo championships

LAHORE: A two-member Pakistan team is participating in Asian and Pacific Judo championships. Because of the ongoing financial crunch caused by non-issuance of annual grant by the government, the Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) is sending just two, a spokesman has said.

Olympian Shah Hussain Shah, South Asian triple gold medallist, Commonwealth Games, silver and Asian bronze medallist will fight for 100kg title on Apr 21. “A young emerging Judoka Amina Toyoda, Asian Cadet semi-finalist will try her luck in -57 weight category on Apr 20,” he added. Shah, who had qualified for Rio Olympics, is again striving to achieve the place in Tokyo 2020 for which this championship is very important.

Meanwhile, PJF President Col Junaid Alam has been elected as Vice President of South Asian Judo Association (SAJA) at its general council meeting held at Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

Apart from the meeting of SAJA, the general council meeting of Judo Union of Asia was also held, said a spokesman for the PJF here on Friday. During the JUA congress held on April 18, Junaid was also elected to be part of 3-member Scrutiny and Election Commission for JUA elections.

“The election was conducted smoothly in a congenial atmosphere and he was appreciated by the participants including President JUA as well as IJF observer,” he said.