Cheema calls cabinet reshuffle a bold decision

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Information Secretary Omar Sarfraz Cheema described Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision of the cabinet reshuffle as bold one.

None from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf gave reaction to the major cabinet shake-up and laying off of some ministers Thursday.

However, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Central Media Department issued a statement by Cheema on Friday afternoon.

He said, “Nation has complete trust and confidence over the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Taking bold decisions at crucial times is hallmark of great leadership”.

Commenting on PM Imran Khan’s decision of the cabinet reshuffle, he said that the reshuffle in the federal cabinet would be quintessential in a bid to achieve yielding results.

“Our struggle is to get rid of the structure hollowed by corruption,” he maintained and while pinning hopes on the leadership of PM Imran Khan, he said that Imran Khan is and will be the common man’s only saviour.