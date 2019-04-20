close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
April 20, 2019

Greek players face court for match-fixing

Sports

AFP
April 20, 2019

ATHENS: Shipping magnate Vangelis Marinakis, the owner of Olympiakos as well as English club Nottingham Forest, lashed out Wednesday after being told that he and 27 others must stand trial accused of corruption in Greek football.

“You know very well that I do not bend. One can withstand when he is not afraid of anything and that I have no relationship with corruption charges. I have learned to be patient and at the end to justify myself with glory,” said Marinakis.

The Greek Supreme Court dismissed an appeal made by the accused and therefore Marinakis, together with former Greek football federation president Giorgos Sarris and an ex-legal advisor, will stand trial accused of manipulating results of matches.

Marinakis denies the charges.

A total of 28 people are facing charges including former federation members, ex-referees, the owners of Super League clubs Levadiakos and Atromitos, as well as former coaches and players. In March 2018, Marinakis was charged with drug trafficking.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports